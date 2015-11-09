​Snow predicted in some Azerbaijani regions tomorrow

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources announced the weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow, November 10.

Report was told in the Department, cloudy weather will predominate, sometimes raining is possible in some places on November 10 in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Moderate northwest wind somewhere intensifying is expected.

At night the air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 at night, 11-13 degrees during the day, , 8-10 at night in Baku, 11-13 degrees during the day.

Tomorrow rain is expected in some places in Azerbaijani regions, in some areas of intensive character in mountain and foothill areas turning into sleet and snow.

The weather may be foggy. Intensifying west wind is predicted.

Air temperature will be 4-8 at night, 9-13 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains at night from - 3 to + 2, day 2-7 degrees of Celsius.