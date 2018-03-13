 Top
    Close photo mode

    Snow depth reaches 41 cm in Shahdagh - ACTUAL WEATHER

    Actual weather in Azerbaijan was announced© Report

    Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather in Azerbaijan from March 12 afternoon till March 13 morning was announced.

    Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as it was earlier reported, the weather across the country was unstable from March 12 noon until March 13 morning, occasional rain, sleet and snow were observed in some places. It was intensive in some places.

    North-west wind blew and intensified in some regions.

    Precipitation amount was 3-7 mm in Baku and Absheron, 3-19 mm in Lankaran-Astara zone, 5-24 mm in the Greater Caucasus, 3-13 in Central-Aran districts, 3-10 mm in Qazakh-Ganja zone, 2-7 mm in Lesser Caucasus and 1 mm in Nakhchvan AR.

    The snow depth reached 41 cm in Shahdagh, 21 cm in Saribash, 17 cm in Khinalig, 16 cm in Giriz, 8 cm in Guba, 5 cm in Shamakhi, 3 cm in Khaltan, 2 cm in Kishchay, Rvarud and Kalavaz, 1 cm in Gabala and Goygol, 3-25 cm in mountainous areas of Guba region.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi