Rainy weather will stay tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally gloomy.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on May 17, ecologists predict rainfall in some places of the peninsula at night and in the morning. Mild north wind will blow.

Air temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 12-15 C at night, 18-22 C in daytime, in Baku 13-15 C at night, 19-21 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on May 17-19 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

In some places of Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will cease in the daytime. Weather will be foggy. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in mountains 3-8 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime.