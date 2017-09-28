Rainy weather will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on September 29, rainfall is expected in some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It will be mainly rainless in the afternoon.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Intermittent north-western wind will be replaced by north-east wind in the daytime.

Air temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 11-15 C at night, 17-21 C in daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 18-20 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be above the normal - 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 50-55% in the afternoon.

In the regions of Azerbaijan lightning and intermittent rain are expected. It is likely to be intensive in some areas. Weather will be mainly rainless in most regions in the daytime. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 17-22 C in daytime, in mountains 3-6 C at night, 7-12 C in daytime.