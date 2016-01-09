Rain predicted tomorrow in Baku

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and precipitation expected in some places in Baku and on Absheron peninsula on January 10. Weather will be mainly rainless in the second half of the day. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +3+5 C at night in Absheron peninsula, +7+10 C in the daytime, in Baku +3+5 C at night, +7+9 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm mercury column, the relative humidity at night will be 75-85 %.

Rain, sleet and snow are predicted in some regions of Azerbaijan. Precipitations will cease in afternoon. It will be foggy in some places West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places during the day.

The temperature will be -2+3 C at night, +5+10 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, in high mountain areas -5-10 C and +3+8 C in the daytime.