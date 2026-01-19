Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Man City sign defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

    Football
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 22:00
    Man City sign defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

    Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in a deal worth an initial £20 million, Report informs via Sky Sports.

    An injury crisis at centre-half has prompted City to swoop for the Palace captain, who was out of contract at the end of this season and was close to joining Liverpool on Deadline Day last summer for £35 million.

    As well as the initial fee, a percentage sell-on clause was inserted into the deal for the 25-year-old, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal until 2031 at the Etihad

    On signing for City, Guehi said: "I am really happy and incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player.

    Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich were among the clubs that had been interested in signing Guehi on a free transfer this coming summer.

    Guehi becomes Pep Guardiola's second January signing after the £64m arrival of forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

    The ex-Chelsea defender's arrival also takes City's transfer spend in the last 12 months to £445.9 million on 15 players.

    Manchester City football transfer Marc Guehi Crystal Palace
    "Mançester Siti" yeni transferini açıqlayıb
    "Манчестер Сити" подписал защитника сборной Англии

    Latest News

    22:00

    Man City sign defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

    Football
    21:48

    Dozens abducted in Nigeria church attacks; church leader says over 160 seized

    Other countries
    21:39

    Erdogan: Türkiye believes that Iran will overcome these difficult days

    Region
    21:26

    China's Tianjin inaugurates cross-Caspian freight route to Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    21:15
    Photo

    Pakistan commemorates martyrs of January 20 tragedy

    Foreign policy
    21:04

    Belarus accepts US offer to join Board of Peace for Gaza

    Other countries
    20:50

    Spanish PM declares three days of mourning over deadly train accident

    Other countries
    20:43

    Azerbaijani FM, US Secretary of State discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with WHO Director-General in Davos

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed