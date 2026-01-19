Man City sign defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in a deal worth an initial £20 million, Report informs via Sky Sports.

An injury crisis at centre-half has prompted City to swoop for the Palace captain, who was out of contract at the end of this season and was close to joining Liverpool on Deadline Day last summer for £35 million.

As well as the initial fee, a percentage sell-on clause was inserted into the deal for the 25-year-old, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal until 2031 at the Etihad

On signing for City, Guehi said: "I am really happy and incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich were among the clubs that had been interested in signing Guehi on a free transfer this coming summer.

Guehi becomes Pep Guardiola's second January signing after the £64m arrival of forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

The ex-Chelsea defender's arrival also takes City's transfer spend in the last 12 months to £445.9 million on 15 players.