    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 90,000 bpd in January

    Energy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 11:11
    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 90,000 bpd in January

    Azerbaijan's average daily oil production in January 2026 was 460,000 barrels, 10,000 barrels less than in December of last year, Report informs referring to the International Energy Agency (IEA) monthly update.

    According to IEA analysts, Azerbaijan's oil production in January fell 90,000 barrels per day short of the OPEC+ plan.

    Azerbaijan's oil production quota for this year under the OPEC+ agreement is 551,000 barrels per day.

