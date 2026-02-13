Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 90,000 bpd in January
Energy
- 13 February, 2026
- 11:11
Azerbaijan's average daily oil production in January 2026 was 460,000 barrels, 10,000 barrels less than in December of last year, Report informs referring to the International Energy Agency (IEA) monthly update.
According to IEA analysts, Azerbaijan's oil production in January fell 90,000 barrels per day short of the OPEC+ plan.
Azerbaijan's oil production quota for this year under the OPEC+ agreement is 551,000 barrels per day.
Latest News
12:15
Ambassador: Agreement for supply of Russian gas to Iran being preparedEnergy
12:06
Energy efficiency cuts costs for municipalities, says EU envoy to BakuEnergy
12:04
Azerconnect Group joins "mygov" platformICT
11:52
Photo
Azerbaijani civil society representatives arrive in Armenia via demarcated land border sectionRegion
11:46
LeBron James nabs another NBA milestone with triple-double in Lakers winTeam sports
11:44
EU backs Azerbaijani municipalities on climate actionEnergy
11:33
Kazakhstan to launch $3.5 billion worth of new projects in 2026Region
11:26
Shooting at South Carolina State University residence complex kills 2 and wounds 1Other countries
11:21