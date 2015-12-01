Rain predicted in some Azerbaijani regions tomorrow

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, on December 2 the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 degrees at night, 12-15 degrees in the daytime, 8-10 C at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will decrease from 762 to 756 mm, relative humidity will be 85-95% at night and 60-70% during the day.

Rain will fall in some places in the regions of Azerbaijan. It will be foggy and mainly dry during the day. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

Temperature in Azerbaijani regions will be 2-7 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains -2-3 C at night and 7-12 C in the daytime.

On December 2 weather conditions and temperature regime will be close to the climate norm and it will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.