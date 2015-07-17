Rain is expected in Baku on July 18

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 18 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Gulshad Mammadova, a deputy director of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said to Report that cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 18. Rain is expected in some places in the evening and at night. Mild north wind will blow. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +25+29°C in the daytime. +29°C temperature is expected in Baku tomorrow.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and occasional rain are expected tomorrow. Showers are likely to be in some places. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +28+33°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +19+24°C in the daytime in mountains.