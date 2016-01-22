Rain expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the evening rain is expected in some places. Moderate south-west wind will be followed by north-west wind and will intensify in the night.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 in the daytime, 7-10 degrees in the afternoon, in Baku 4-6 degrees at night, 7-9 C in the daytime.

On January 23, the weather will be mainly dry, in the morning the weather will be foggy in some places. But it will rain, wet snow and snow are predicted in mountainous areas.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

In Azerbaijani regions, the temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, in high mountainous areas 5-10 C of frost, 0-5 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, in the background of the strong north wind in Absheron peninsula on January 25-26, the temperature to come down significantly, the possibility of rainy weather and blizzard unsuitable for most people.