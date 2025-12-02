Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Platform for Asian universities to cooperate on climate change to be launched in Baku

    Ecology
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 11:06
    Platform for Asian universities to cooperate on climate change to be launched in Baku

    During the two-day international conference "The Role of Universities in Green Energy and Sustainable Development" at ADA University in Baku, a cooperation platform for Asian universities on climate change is set to be established.

    According to Report, ADA University Vice-Rector and Milli Majlis deputy Fariz Ismailzada told journalists that the initiative is organized under the chairmanship of the Coordinating Council of the Partnership Network of Leading Universities of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). Representatives from 42 countries are participating.

    "The aim is to create a dedicated platform for cooperation among Asian universities on climate change. Topics will include green energy, climate change, energy transition, and the shift to sustainable energy. Azerbaijan"s experience will be presented, and projects in Karabakh, including initiatives in green energy development, will also be discussed," he said.

    ADA University Fariz Ismayilzada green energy
    Bakıda Asiya universitetləri arasında iqlim dəyişikləri üzrə əməkdaşlıq platforması yaradıla bilər
    В Баку создадут платформу сотрудничества азиатских вузов по борьбе с изменением климата

    Latest News

    12:08

    Text of Paris Agreement Global Stocktake assigned to Azerbaijan by Brazil agreed

    COP29
    12:03

    President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Lao People's Democratic Republic

    Foreign policy
    11:56

    Kos: Negotiations underway with US, Azerbaijan on possibility of EU participation in TRIPP

    Region
    11:49

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates UAE President on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    11:45

    Kos: EU, Türkiye to discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process

    Region
    11:44

    Azerbaijan plans to host CICA General Assembly

    Foreign policy
    11:43

    Fitch Ratings expects banks in Azerbaijan, CIS region to be resilient

    Finance
    11:41

    ASAN service model now applied in 30 countries

    Domestic policy
    11:34

    Ulvi Mehdiyev: Global AI market surpasses $800B in value

    ICT
    All News Feed