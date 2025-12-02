Platform for Asian universities to cooperate on climate change to be launched in Baku

During the two-day international conference "The Role of Universities in Green Energy and Sustainable Development" at ADA University in Baku, a cooperation platform for Asian universities on climate change is set to be established.

According to Report, ADA University Vice-Rector and Milli Majlis deputy Fariz Ismailzada told journalists that the initiative is organized under the chairmanship of the Coordinating Council of the Partnership Network of Leading Universities of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). Representatives from 42 countries are participating.

"The aim is to create a dedicated platform for cooperation among Asian universities on climate change. Topics will include green energy, climate change, energy transition, and the shift to sustainable energy. Azerbaijan"s experience will be presented, and projects in Karabakh, including initiatives in green energy development, will also be discussed," he said.