On May 7 to rain in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 7 in Azerbaijan was announced.

The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that cloudy and occasionally gloomy weather is forecasted in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 7. Rain is forecasted at night and in the morning in some places. South-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +8+12°C at night and +15+20°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, occasional rain and lightning are forecasted for tomorrow. Rainfall is likely to stop from the noon in the western regions. West wind will blow. Air temperature will be +8+13°C at night and +17+22°C in the daytime; 2+5°C at night and +9+14°C in the noon.