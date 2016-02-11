Number of persons detained for illegal hunting last month in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 11 February.REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources have conducted raids in the country.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry, raids have been conducted to investigate situation of complying with requirements of the law 'On hunting' and prevent illegal hunting.

Ministry says during raids in January this year, 48 persons, attempting illegal hunting have been detained. As a result, 43 fowling-pieces and 202 cartridges seized as material evidence. Act and protocol drawn up on 41 offenders and penalty totally in the amount of 41 000, each 1000 manats has been applied.

Raids are being continued to prevent illegal hunting.