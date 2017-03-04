Ministry: Water level in Kura River reduced

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Water level in Kura River reduced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources, currently, the water level in rivers of Guba-Khachmaz region of the Greater Caucasus is makes 150-350 % of ten-day norm, in rivers of Lesser Caucasus - 170-240%, in rivers of Lankaran-Astara region 150-350%. As for the transit rivers, the water level in Giragkasaman settlement of Kura river decreased by 3 cm as of March 3.

At present, water consumption in settlement makes 147 m3 / s, ie 61% of ten-day norm. In 2016, this figure was 267 m3 / s which is 110 % of ten-day norm.