Ministry: Amount of dust in Baku is 32% higher than sanitary norm - UPDATED

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources switched to the enhanced mode and observing an atmosphere every three hours.

Report was informed in the press service of the ministry.

According to the information received from automatic and stationary monitoring stations for air quality measurements, the amount of dust in air on March 29, 2018 increased a bit and currently at 15:00 local time it was recorded 32% higher than sanitary norm.

Notably, it was 20% this morning at 09:00, 25% at 12:00 local time.

***13:07

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources switched to the enhanced mode and observing an atmosphere every three hours.

Report was informed in the press service of the ministry.

According to the information received from automatic and stationary monitoring stations for air quality measurements, the amount of dust in air on March 29, 2018 increased a bit and currently it is recorded 20% higher than sanitary norm.

Notably, it was 20% at 09:00 this morning, 25% at 12:00 local time.