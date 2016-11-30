Ministry: 5 leopard cubs born in Azerbaijan this year - VIDEO

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ 5 leopard cubs were born in Azerbaijan in 2016.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, photograph of a leopardess and its 2 cubs was taken in the territory of the Hirkan National Park in the autumn of 2016.

The photos were taken via the camera-traps installed within the project of restorating population of leopardess in cooperation with the Ministry and IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) international environmental campaign as well as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The Ministry said that essential nutrients of leopards in the the Hirkan National Park consist of wild pigs, roe and other mammals (jackal, badger, crested porcupine, etc.). Natural increase of leopards in the park factually proven for the first time: "Also, a leopard family with 3 cubs were recorded in the Zangezur National Park named after Hasan Aliyev in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic."