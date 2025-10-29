Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend inauguration of Akhar-Bakhar National Park in Gakh district

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ecology
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 12:37
    The opening ceremony of Akhar-Bakhar National Park in Gakh district was held with the participation of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Association, and Arzu Aliyeva, head of Baku Media Center.

    According to Report, a tree-planting campaign was organized as part of the event. Trees adapted to the local climate and soil conditions-Eldar pine, black pine, Scots pine, olive, sessile oak, Arizona cypress, and pyramidal cypress-were planted. Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also familiarized themselves with the park"s territory and natural environment.

    To support ecosystem restoration and biodiversity conservation, 10 gazelles, 2 wild cats (jungle cat and wildcat), and 4 wild birds-including 2 golden eagles, 1 steppe eagle, and 1 white-headed vulture-were released into their natural habitat in the Ajinohur steppe area.

    During the opening ceremony, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also participated in the release of 20,000 fish into the Ayricay River: 5,000 trout and 15,000 carp.

    The Akhar-Bakhar National Park was established by President Ilham Aliyev"s order dated July 14, 2025. The new national park aims to expand the network of specially protected natural areas, preserve biodiversity, ensure sustainable environmental management, enhance socio-economic opportunities, integrate local communities into ecological initiatives, and promote ecotourism in the regions.

    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva və Arzu Əliyeva Qaxda Axar-Baxar Milli Parkının açılış mərasimində iştirak edib
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева и Арзу Алиева приняли участие в церемонии открытия Ахар-Бахарского нацпарка

