Institute of Geography: Tropical air masses entered Azerbaijan yesterday

The air temperature may drop by 6-7 degrees

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tropical air masses entered Azerbaijan yesterday. Moderate air masses dominated in country until yesterday."

Report was told by Maharram Hasanov, the head of the Geography Institute at the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences.

Climatologist reminded that tropical air masses penetrating from the south in Azerbaijan contribute to dry and mild weather in winter and the dry and hot weather in summer. Temperature above normal in recent days is associated with the tropical air masses. Therefore, in the past two days and the next two days the temperature rise up to 28-29 degrees is normal."

M.Hasanov noted that due to the high temperatures and low atmospheric pressure air masses from the north may enter in the territory of Azerbaijan the coming days. The air temperature may drop by 6-7 degrees."