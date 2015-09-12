 Top
    ​Head of History of Nature Museum: Number of predators reduced in Azerbaijan

    First of all, the human factor affects on the reduction of the predators

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Recently, the number of predators has reduced in Azerbaijan".

    This was stated to Report by the Director of the Museum of History of Nature named after Hasan bey Zardabi Institute of Geology and Geophysics of ANAS, PhD in Medicine Tariyel Heybatov.

    According to him, the process of reducing the number of predators is happening on the territory of Azerbaijan: "Earlier, the territory of Azerbaijan had been inhabited by lions, tigers, leopards, they all, we can say, disappeared."

    Heybatov noted that the number of hyenas have significantly decreased and continues to decrease in Azerbaijan: "In recent years, Azerbaijan have imported animals from other countries. Most of gazelles are also imported from abroad." 

