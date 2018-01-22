Forecasts Bureau: Weather will be stable in coming days

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan till January 25 was announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

"The weather will be stable in the coming days", she said.

"The weather will be moderate and mainly rainless. Fog will be observed on some places. Temperature is predicted to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees. East wind will dominate", Mammadova added.