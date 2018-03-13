Forecasts Bureau: Temperature to rise 4 C on March 15

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The weather will become moderate on March 15 in Azerbaijan."

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that rainy weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be observed on March 13-14.

"In regions the weather will be rainy, snow is predicted in mountainous regions. Although rainy weather predicted on March 15 at night and in the morning, weather will be moderate at noon and rainless weather conditions will be observed throughout the day”.

According to Mammadova, the south-eastern wind will blow in the country today and in next two days: "On March 14-15, the wind speed will intensify in daytime".

Director said that today daytime temperature in the country will be 4-6 degrees, and it is expected to rise gradually up to 7-10 degrees on March 15.