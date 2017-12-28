Forecasts Bureau: Stable weather will stay in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather conditions in Azerbaijan in the next two days was announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that weather will be stable and rainless throughout the day on December 29-30: "Moderate west wind will blow and occasionally intensify on some places. Fog predicted on some areas".

According to the director, no significant changes are expected in the weather conditions in the next two days: "The temperature will be 12-17 degrees of heat in daytime, 9-14 in Baku and Absheron peninsula and 8-13 degrees on mountainous areas".