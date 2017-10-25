Forecasts Bureau: Air temperature to rise 4 degrees tomorrow

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Air temperature will rise up to 2-4 degrees on territory of Azerbaijan on October 26".

Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that tomorrow air temperature will be 20-24 degrees of heat in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 21-26 in regions and 12-18 degrees in mountainous areas: "Weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. Moderate south-west wind will be replaced by occasionally intensifying north-west wind in evening".

Mammadova added that short-term rain is expected on some places on October 26 evening and October 27.