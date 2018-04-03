Ecologists predict snow, heavy rain and hail in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Cloudy weather will prevail in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 4, occasional precipitation is expected in some places. Intermittent north-west wind will blow and will ease off in the evening.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 9-12 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 9-11 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 763 mm mercury column to 768 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 80-90%.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, tomorrow’s weather will be unstable, ecologists predict thunderstorm, intermittent rain, intensifying snow in mountainous areas, and hail in some places. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas.

Temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime, in mountains -2+3 C at night, +3-6 C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, starting from April 3 evening up to April 4, the strengthening of the northern wind on the Absheron peninsula will cause anxiety for some meteo-sensitive people, but normal daily course of meteorological factors is favorable for the people.