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    AnewZ: German intelligence told Baku that Azerbaijan is not involved in Hanning case

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 17:50
    AnewZ: German intelligence told Baku that Azerbaijan is not involved in Hanning case

    The investigation into former head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) August Hanning is not related to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, AnewsAz quotes informed sources as saying German intelligence agencies have already provided the relevant information to the Azerbaijani side.

    German sources said the case concerns other countries. They also said that the classified materials allegedly obtained by Hanning were not passed on to third parties.

    According to the sources, since the investigation is being conducted by Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office, other government agencies cannot interfere in the proceedings. However, the channel's sources note that the main focus should be on the question of which country and intelligence agency are actually at the center of the investigation.

    Hanning was arrested on October 6 on suspicion of espionage, offenses involving state secrets, and attempted treason. German Federal Prosecutor's Office has not publicly named the countries or intelligence agencies linked to the case.

    Earlier, Der Spiegel magazine claimed that the case was allegedly linked to Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council described such reports as disinformation and part of an anti-Azerbaijani campaign.

    August Hanning
    "AnewZ": Almaniya kəşfiyyatı Bakıya Azərbaycanın Hanninq işinə aidiyyəti olmadığını bildirib
    AnewZ: Немецкая разведка сообщила Баку о непричастности Азербайджана к делу Ханнинга
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