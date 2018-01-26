Ecologists predict snow and frost in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January 27 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be occasionally rainy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Heavy rain, snow will be observed on some places of the peninsula, gradually stop in daytime. Mild north-east wind will blow and occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 0-2 degrees in Baku and Absheron peninsula at night, 2-4 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 778 mm Hg above norm from 772. Relative humidity will make 85-95%.

Weather will be occasionally rainy in the regions of Azerbaijan on January 27, snow and heavy snow predicted on some places. Fog will be observed on some places. East wind will blow and occasionally intensify on some areas.

Temperature will be from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat at night, 4-7 in daytime, 5-10 degrees on mountains at night, 0-5 in daytime. Roads will be icy in mountainous regions.