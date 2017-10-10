Ecologists predict pouring with strong wind in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula it will rain occasionally in some places. Intermittent north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 14-16˚C at night, 16-20˚C in afternoon, in Baku 14-16˚C at night, 17-19˚C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 761 mm to 765 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 80-90%.

In Azerbaijani regions on October 11 thunderstorm, intermittent rain expected, thunderstorm predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 8-13˚ C at night, 15-20˚ C in daytime, in mountains 3-8˚ C at night, 10-15˚ C in daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, temperature fall in the background of the strong winds of the Absheron peninsula on October 11-12, and rainy weather is typically inconvenient for meteo-sensitive people.

Ministry warns that, on October 11 and 13 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be unstable, occasional rain will intensify in some places. North-west wind will blow and will intensify. The temperature will drop by 4-6 degrees compared with the previous days.