Ecologists predict mainly rainless weather in Baku

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for February 2 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog predicted in some places in the morning. North-west wind will blow.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will vary from -1 C of frost to +3 C at night, +8+12 in daytime, in Baku 0+2 C of frost at night, +9+11 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above normal - 771 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 45-55%.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will vary from -1 C of frost to +4 C at night, +9+14 C in daytime, in mountains -3-8 C of frost at night, +5+10 C in daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, the weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula from 2nd to 5th February is generally favorable for meteo-sensible people.