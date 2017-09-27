Ecologists predict heavy rain in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Intermittent rain predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Torrential rain is expected on some places of the peninsula at night and in the morning. North-west wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 14-16˚C at night, 17-20˚C in afternoon, in Baku 14-16˚C at night, 17-19˚C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 767 mm Hg from 764. Relative humidity will make 85-95%.

Lightning and intermittent rain predicted in the regions of Azerbaijan. Heavy rain, sleet and snow will be observed on some places of high mountainous areas. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 11-16˚C at night, 17-22˚C in afternoon, in Baku 3-7˚C at night, 7-12˚C in afternoon.