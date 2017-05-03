Ecologists predict heavy rain, hail and lightning in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 4 will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Lightning and intermittent rain predicted on some places of the peninsula at night. Mild north-west wind will blow during the day.

The temperature will be 11-15 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 20-25 in the daytime, 13-15 in Baku at night, 22-24 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-55% in daytime.

Lightning, intermittent rain predicted on some places in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. Heavy rain, hail will be observed on several areas. Rain will stop in some regions in the daytime.

West wind will blow and intensify occasionally. Lightning predicted.

The temperature will be 10-15 degrees of heat at night, 21-26 in daytime, also 5-9 degrees of heat on the mountains at night, 10-15 in daytime.