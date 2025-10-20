Deputy Minister: Caspian Sea's falling water levels still overlooked

Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 21:00
    The ecological crisis caused by the falling water levels of the Caspian Sea still does not receive the global attention it needs or deserves, according to Umayra Taghiyeva, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Report informs.

    She made the remark during a high-level event dedicated to the Early Warnings for All initiative launched in 2022 by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The event was held within the framework of the World Meteorological Congress.

    In her speech, Taghiyeva shared detailed information about the successful outcomes of COP29, hosted in Azerbaijan last year under the leadership of the head of state, including the approval of the Baku Adaptation Roadmap and the new financial target agreed at the summit. She highlighted that these developments will play a crucial role in addressing the essential needs of vulnerable countries-particularly in establishing effective early warning systems as a key adaptation measure.

    The deputy minister also informed participants about the strengthening of early warning systems in Azerbaijan over the past five years, supported by public investment and modernization efforts. She added that automated monitoring systems in Azerbaijan now cover 73% of the country.

    Taghiyeva outlined national targets through 2027 and discussed Azerbaijan's cooperation with the World Meteorological Organization, the UN Environment Programme, and the Green Climate Fund in the field of early warning systems.

    The Deputy Minister further emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to collaborate with the international community in this area, especially as it prepares to host World Environment Day and the World Urban Forum in 2026.

    Umayra Tağıyeva beynəlxalq tədbirdə Xəzər dənizinin dayazlaşmasına yetərli qlobal diqqət ayrılmamasını qaldırıb
    Умайра Тагиева: Обмелению Каспия по-прежнему не уделяется должное внимание в мире

