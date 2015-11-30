Deputy Director: 4 foreigners fined for illegal hunting in 2015

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ "4 foreign citizens have been detained for illegal hunting over the past period this year."

Report was told by Deputy Director of the Department for biodiversity conservation and development of specially protected natural territories of Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Khikmat Alizade in his interview to the agency.

According to him, each detainee was fined for 2,000 and then the State Migration Service was also warned in this regard: "Illegal hunting is applied to those who cannot say the exact amount of fines, penalties, because it is different. In general, I can say that a fine for illegal hunting during the breeding of animals may vary from 1,000 to 2,000."

Deputy Director also informed that the hunting season opens in May and completes in February: "This year, the season was declared open on May 29."

Alizade said that hunting areas have to be located far from residential areas, government -nature reserves, national parks, sanitary protection zones. Areas far from greenery, parks, a few kilometers away from residential areas, are defined as hunting areas. There is no specific hours to hunt, but the weekend is considered to be the hunt time."