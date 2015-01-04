Bushfire in South Australia Destroys 12 Homes

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 12 homes have been destroyed by the bushfire in South Australia, with concerns that 20 others could be damaged, Premier Jay Weatherill confirmed Sunday.

"We will be reopening areas once it's safe to do so, however there remains serious risks associated with falling trees and falling power lines," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Weatherill as saying.

Weatherill added that the "conditions for firefighting have improved."

Report informs referring to the foreign media, according to the newspaper, 22 members of the Country Fire Service were injured and one fire truck was destroyed during the operation on containing the blaze. Firefighters continue emergency works in the area.

Local police wanted the residents to return to their homes on Sunday morning, but preferred not to rush, as some communities are still under the risk.

"When people turn up to our control points, we'd ask them to have a little bit of patience," Police Commissioner Gary Burns was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

More than 400 firemen, 80 trucks and 14 aircraft are involved in fighting the blaze. Those affected by fire are offered $700 grants.