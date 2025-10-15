Baku to host int'l conference on issues of Caspian Sea
Ecology
- 15 October, 2025
- 16:08
A major international scientific conference on Caspian Sea issues, including sea level changes and adaptation strategies, will be held in Baku next May, Report informs referring to the International Research Center of Turkmenistan.
The forum is planned in a hybrid format under the auspices of the Tehran Convention and CASPCOM.
The conference will focus on four key themes: paleogeographic and climate research, problems and solutions, the impact of sea level fluctuations on ecosystems and socioeconomic development, and adaptation strategies to sea level changes.
