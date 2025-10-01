Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Baku to host high-level D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities

    Ecology
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 17:12
    Baku to host high-level D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities

    A high-level D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities will take place in Baku from October 13 to 17, Elmar Mammadov, Head of the Economic Cooperation Department at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during the third day of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), according to Report.

    He noted that, for the first time in this format, climate and urban development ministers, as well as mayors, will gather: "The role and impact of cities in implementing the D-8 10-year development program, covering 2020–2030, will be assessed."

    Bakıda yüksəksəviyyəli "D-8 İqlim və Şəhərlər dialoqu" keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет высокоуровневый "Диалог D-8 по климату и городам"

