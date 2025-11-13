Baku Hub announces implementation of projects in countries most sensitive to climate change
Ecology
- 13 November, 2025
- 08:43
At the BakuHub Annual High-Level Dialogue, Ambassador Elshad Iskandarov announced the launch of concrete pilot projects in climate-vulnerable countries affected by conflict and high humanitarian needs, Report informs referring to the COP29 page on X.
The projects were officially kicked off with the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between the Baku Climate and Peace Action Hub (BakuHub) and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources of the Republic of The Gambia, as well as the Ministry of Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Action of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.
Latest News
09:03
Italian newspaper refuses to publish Russian FM Lavrov's interviewMedia
08:57
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.11.2025)Finance
08:43
Photo
Baku Hub announces implementation of projects in countries most sensitive to climate changeEcology
08:36
Photo
Azerbaijan, WB mull new project in agriculture, irrigationAIC
08:26
US Department of Energy reveals oil production forecast in Azerbaijan for 2026Energy
08:18
Fragments of Turkish Air Force plane crashed in Georgia to be examined at base in KayseriRegion
08:08
Trump signs funding bill to end government shutdownOther countries
08:00
US Congress passes bill to end longest government shutdown historyOther countries
20:59
Photo