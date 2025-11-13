Baku Hub announces implementation of projects in countries most sensitive to climate change

At the BakuHub Annual High-Level Dialogue, Ambassador Elshad Iskandarov announced the launch of concrete pilot projects in climate-vulnerable countries affected by conflict and high humanitarian needs, Report informs referring to the COP29 page on X.

The projects were officially kicked off with the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between the Baku Climate and Peace Action Hub (BakuHub) and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources of the Republic of The Gambia, as well as the Ministry of Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Action of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.