Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Baku Hub announces implementation of projects in countries most sensitive to climate change

    Ecology
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 08:43
    Baku Hub announces implementation of projects in countries most sensitive to climate change

    At the BakuHub Annual High-Level Dialogue, Ambassador Elshad Iskandarov announced the launch of concrete pilot projects in climate-vulnerable countries affected by conflict and high humanitarian needs, Report informs referring to the COP29 page on X.

    The projects were officially kicked off with the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between the Baku Climate and Peace Action Hub (BakuHub) and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources of the Republic of The Gambia, as well as the Ministry of Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Action of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

    Baku Hub COP29 Elshad Iskandarov
    Photo
    İqlim baxımından həssas ölkələrdə pilot layihələr başladılıb
    Photo
    Baku Hub заявил о реализации проектов в наиболее чувствительных к изменению климата странах

    Latest News

    09:03

    Italian newspaper refuses to publish Russian FM Lavrov's interview

    Media
    08:57

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.11.2025)

    Finance
    08:43
    Photo

    Baku Hub announces implementation of projects in countries most sensitive to climate change

    Ecology
    08:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, WB mull new project in agriculture, irrigation

    AIC
    08:26

    US Department of Energy reveals oil production forecast in Azerbaijan for 2026

    Energy
    08:18

    Fragments of Turkish Air Force plane crashed in Georgia to be examined at base in Kayseri

    Region
    08:08

    Trump signs funding bill to end government shutdown

    Other countries
    08:00

    US Congress passes bill to end longest government shutdown history

    Other countries
    20:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Army holds opening ceremony of special medical training course for Special Forces

    Military
    All News Feed