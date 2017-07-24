Azerbaijani Main Traffic Police and MENR to hold Clean Air Month

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Main Traffic Police Department (MTPD) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan will hold Clean Air Month in the territory of the Republic on August 1-31, jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR).

Report informs citing MTPD.

The main purpose of the Clean Air Month action is prevention of pollution of atmosphere by pollutants contained in exhaust gases from vehicles.

Regarding the event, the Main Traffic Police Department (MTPD) once again draws attention of owners of vehicles, drivers and motor transport enterprises that use of vehicles allowed after being in good condition by fuel system adjustment and compliance of exhaust gas composition with norms.

Physical and legal persons, allowing driving and use of the vehicles, with excessive pollutants in the composition of exhaust gases are liable in accordance with legislation.