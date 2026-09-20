Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for September 21

    Ecology
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 14:32
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for September 21

    The weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy and mostly dry on September 21, although brief light rain is possible in some suburban areas in the evening.

    According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, a northwesterly wind will shift to a northeasterly wind during the day.

    Temperatures will range from 20-23°C at night to 26-30°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will fall from 763 mmHg to 760 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 50-60% during the day.

    The weather will be mostly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. However, intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous and foothill areas at night and in the morning.

    Heavy short-term showers, thunderstorms and hail are possible in some places. Fog is expected in the mountains at night and in the morning. An easterly wind will blow.

    Temperatures will range from 18-22°C at night to 29-33°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be 10-15°C at night and 18-23°C during the day.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Bakıda yağış yağacaq, bəzi rayonlara dolu düşəcək
    В Баку пройдут дожди, в регионах выпадет град

    Latest News

    17:55

    US may resume attacks on Iran soon, Iranian military says

    Region
    17:48

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    17:30

    Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Riyadh

    Other countries
    17:10
    Photo

    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Cultural policy
    16:50

    Trump makes attempts to resolve conflict in Ukraine - US envoy to UN

    Other countries
    16:30

    Ukrainian Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Foreign policy
    16:10

    Iran will keep Strait of Hormuz closed until US accepts its terms - parliamentary speaker

    Region
    15:50

    French diesel prices hit fresh record amid global supply disruption

    Other countries
    15:31
    Photo

    Khojavand hosts large-scale events for City Day

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed