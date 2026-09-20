Azerbaijan weather forecast for September 21

The weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy and mostly dry on September 21, although brief light rain is possible in some suburban areas in the evening.

According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, a northwesterly wind will shift to a northeasterly wind during the day.

Temperatures will range from 20-23°C at night to 26-30°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will fall from 763 mmHg to 760 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 50-60% during the day.

The weather will be mostly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. However, intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous and foothill areas at night and in the morning.

Heavy short-term showers, thunderstorms and hail are possible in some places. Fog is expected in the mountains at night and in the morning. An easterly wind will blow.

Temperatures will range from 18-22°C at night to 29-33°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be 10-15°C at night and 18-23°C during the day.