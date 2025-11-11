Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 12

The weather is expected to be partially cloudy and sometimes overcast, but primarily without precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 12, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

Light fog will be anticipated in some places at night and in the morning. The southwest wind will be replaced by a northwest wind in the evening.

The temperature will be +11 – +14°C at night and +17 – +20°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-85% at night and 60-65% during the daytime.

On November 12, the districts of Azerbaijan will experience mostly dry weather. There will be occasional fog in some places. The west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +8 – +12°C at night, and +17 – +21°C in the daytime.

In the highlands, it will be +3 – +7°C at night, and +8 – +13°C in the daytime.