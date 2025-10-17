Azerbaijan to establish multi-hazard early warning system by 2027

Azerbaijan is set to create a multi-hazard early warning system aimed at minimizing the impact of climate-related disasters, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva said at the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) in Baku.

According to Report, Taghiyeva stated that the foundation of such a system lies in the modernization of the country's hydrometeorological observation network: "Our goal is to build an effective early warning system by 2027. To achieve this, the government is investing heavily in upgrading the monitoring infrastructure."

Currently, Azerbaijan has a dense meteorological observation network, with 73% of its stations automated over the past five years. These stations are equipped with modern technologies, including Doppler radars that monitor precipitation (rain, snow, hail) and wind conditions. All collected data is integrated into a unified situation center.

Taghiyeva also noted that a large-scale project to strengthen climate data and establish the early warning system is being implemented in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Green Climate Fund. "A project proposal has been prepared and officially approved by the Green Climate Fund," she confirmed.

Citing reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), she emphasized that early warning systems are a cornerstone of urban resilience. According to the World Meteorological Organization, issuing a warning even 24 hours in advance can reduce disaster-related damage by up to 30%.