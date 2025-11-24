Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan, Brazil, and Türkiye to lead GIA global climate initiative

    Ecology
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 19:13
    Azerbaijan, Brazil, and Türkiye to lead GIA global climate initiative

    The COP presidencies troika – Azerbaijan, Brazil, and Türkiye – will lead the Global Implementation Accelerator (GIA) initiative, adopted following the COP30 climate conference held in Belém, Brazil, Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, European Commission Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy, announced in Brussels, Report informs.

    She stated that GIA is one of the processes following COP30: "The EU has a clear path toward climate neutrality by 2050. Therefore, depending on how the troika advances work within the GIA framework, we are ready and willing to support this effort."

    Itkonen added that COP30 has concluded and delegations have already begun working on the next steps within the climate agenda: "Most delegations and negotiators have already started considering what specific measures they will propose. This also applies to the European Commission."

    The Global Implementation Accelerator aims to identify universal measures to combat climate change across different regions of the world. Its priorities include reducing methane emissions, expanding renewable energy sources, and promoting clean technologies.

    Azərbaycan, Braziliya və Türkiyə GIA qlobal iqlim təşəbbüsünə rəhbərlik edəcək
    Азербайджан, Бразилия и Турция возглавят глобальную климатическую инициативу GIA

