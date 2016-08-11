 Top
    Azerbaijan and Russia to create wildlife reserve for restoration of leopard in Caucasus

    It will be created as part of the Zagatala State Reserve and the Federal Reserve Tlyaratinsky in Dagestan

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Russia will create a reserve for restoring leopard population in the Caucasus. Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation, relevant instructions given to specialized departments by Minister Sergei Donskoi, following the discussion of the implementation of rehabilitation programs (reintroduction) leopard in the Caucasus

    The reserve is proposed to create as part of the Zagatala State Reserve (Azerbaijan) and "Tlyaratinsky" Reserve (Republic of Dagestan).

    S.Donskoy also commissioned to finalize recovery program (reintroduction) of leopard in the Caucasus before the end of 2016 with regard to its implementation in the territory of the Republic of Dagestan.

