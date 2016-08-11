Azerbaijan and Russia to create wildlife reserve for restoration of leopard in Caucasus

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Russia will create a reserve for restoring leopard population in the Caucasus. Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation, relevant instructions given to specialized departments by Minister Sergei Donskoi, following the discussion of the implementation of rehabilitation programs (reintroduction) leopard in the Caucasus

The reserve is proposed to create as part of the Zagatala State Reserve (Azerbaijan) and "Tlyaratinsky" Reserve (Republic of Dagestan).

S.Donskoy also commissioned to finalize recovery program (reintroduction) of leopard in the Caucasus before the end of 2016 with regard to its implementation in the territory of the Republic of Dagestan.