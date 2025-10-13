Almond trees planted in Ballija village of Khojaly

A new tree-planting campaign was held today in the village of Ballija, Khojaly District.

The Service for Restoration, Construction, and Management in the city of Khankandi and the districts of Khojaly and Aghdara told Report that more than 200 almond trees were planted in the village.

The campaign took place as part of the Week of Spiritual Values, dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the victory in the Second Karabakh War.