Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Almond trees planted in Ballija village of Khojaly

    Ecology
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 14:55
    Almond trees planted in Ballija village of Khojaly

    A new tree-planting campaign was held today in the village of Ballija, Khojaly District.

    The Service for Restoration, Construction, and Management in the city of Khankandi and the districts of Khojaly and Aghdara told Report that more than 200 almond trees were planted in the village.

    The campaign took place as part of the Week of Spiritual Values, dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the victory in the Second Karabakh War.

    Ballija campaign trees
    Photo
    Xocalının Ballıca kəndində badam ağacları əkilib
    Photo
    В селе Баллыджа Ходжалинского района посажены миндальные деревья

    Latest News

    16:17

    Retail fuel sales in Azerbaijan rise 7.8% in nine months of 2025

    Energy
    15:50

    Azerbaijani director's film on Caspian's ecological problems wins award in Italy

    Art
    15:50

    Allahshukur Pashazada: Armenian church, diaspora conduct aggressive anti-peace propaganda

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is desirable partner for regional peace agenda in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    15:39

    Trump says resolving conflict in Ukraine not as simple as it seemed

    Other countries
    15:34

    Replacement of damaged Paris 2024 medals for Azerbaijani athletes to begin in February 2026

    Individual sports
    15:33

    Indonesia's president to arrive in Israel tomorrow

    Other countries
    15:18

    Provocation occurs during Trump's speech in Knesset

    Other
    15:17

    Israel to support Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2026

    Other countries
    All News Feed