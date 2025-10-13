Almond trees planted in Ballija village of Khojaly
Ecology
- 13 October, 2025
- 14:55
A new tree-planting campaign was held today in the village of Ballija, Khojaly District.
The Service for Restoration, Construction, and Management in the city of Khankandi and the districts of Khojaly and Aghdara told Report that more than 200 almond trees were planted in the village.
The campaign took place as part of the Week of Spiritual Values, dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the victory in the Second Karabakh War.
Latest News
16:17
Retail fuel sales in Azerbaijan rise 7.8% in nine months of 2025Energy
15:50
Azerbaijani director's film on Caspian's ecological problems wins award in ItalyArt
15:50
Allahshukur Pashazada: Armenian church, diaspora conduct aggressive anti-peace propagandaForeign policy
15:42
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is desirable partner for regional peace agenda in Middle EastForeign policy
15:39
Trump says resolving conflict in Ukraine not as simple as it seemedOther countries
15:34
Replacement of damaged Paris 2024 medals for Azerbaijani athletes to begin in February 2026Individual sports
15:33
Indonesia's president to arrive in Israel tomorrowOther countries
15:18
Provocation occurs during Trump's speech in KnessetOther
15:17