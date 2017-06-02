Air temperature will reach 32 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 3 some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainy. The lightning is predicted. In the second half of the day the weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless. South-east wind will blow.

Air temperature will be 15-18 C at night, 22-27 C in daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night, 24-26 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be within the norm of 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will stay at 60-70%.

In some of the country regions lightning and intermittent rain is expected. The daytime will be rainless. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 27-32 C in daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime.