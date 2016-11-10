Air temperature will reach 21 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 11, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, some areas in the capital and peninsula will be foggy. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 9-13 C at night, 15-19 C in the daytime, in Baku 11-13 C at night, 16-18 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will increase from 759 mm of mercury column to 764 mm. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 60-70% in the afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild hesitation of meteorological factors on Absheron peninsula on November 11-12 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people. On November 13, south wind in the daytime can cause discomfort for some sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime.