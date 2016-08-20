Air temperature to reach 40C in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on August 21, in the capital and on the peninsula north wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 22-26°С at night, 35-38°C in the daytime, in some places 40°C, in Baku 24-26°С at night, 37-39°C in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25°C at night, 35-40°С in the daytime, in the mountains 15-20°C at night, 26-31°C in the daytime expected.

The atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 25-35% in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 24-25°C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 25-26°С, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh - 27-28°C.