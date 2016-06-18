Air temperature to reach 36 degrees in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on June 19, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula in morning and evening. Mild north wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +20+24°C at night and +28+33°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula +22+24°C at night and +31+33°C in the daytime in Baku.

761 mm Hg atmospheric pressure is predicted, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 45-55% in the daytime.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +19 +20°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah and Zagulba while +21+22°C in, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +22 +23°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. However, lightning and short-term rain is expected in some northern and western regions in the evening and at night. Hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Air temperature will be +18+23°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime; +11+16°C at night and +19+24°C in the daytime in mountains.