Air temperature to reach 12 C in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information,on February 7, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mist will be observed on some places in the morning. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-+3°C at night, +8-+13°C in the daytime, +1-+3°C in Baku at night, +10-+12°C in the daytime

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 mm Hg to 768, relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 50-60% in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula tomorrow will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog is predicted on some places at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places in the daytime. The temperature will be from 2 degrees of frost at night to 3 degrees of heat in the daytime, +9-+14°C in the daytime, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on the mountains at night, +6-+11°C in the daytime.