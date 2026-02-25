Azerbaijan's academy of science plans to establish branch in Karabakh
Education and science
- 25 February, 2026
- 13:56
Azerbaijan's National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) plans to establish a Karabakh scientific branch, reads the final document of the ANAS general meeting for 2025, Report informs.
It is noted that the expansion of research on Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur, and Western Azerbaijan is envisaged.
Latest News
14:48
Ali Asadov discusses development of Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations with Fuat OktayForeign policy
14:43
Trump: 'America is respected again, economy is roaring like never before, our enemies are scared' - REVIEWOther countries
14:39
Moody's forecasts acceleration of GDP growth in AzerbaijanFinance
14:39
Ukrainian, Ghanaian FMs hold talks in KyivOther countries
14:33
Azerbaijan reduces corn imports by over 62%AIC
14:19
Photo
Khojaly genocide commemorated in Turkish ParliamentDomestic policy
14:08
Photo
SOCAR and Samsung E&A ink memorandumEnergy
13:56
Azerbaijan's academy of science plans to establish branch in KarabakhEducation and science
13:47