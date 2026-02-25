Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Azerbaijan's academy of science plans to establish branch in Karabakh

    Education and science
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 13:56
    Azerbaijan's academy of science plans to establish branch in Karabakh

    Azerbaijan's National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) plans to establish a Karabakh scientific branch, reads the final document of the ANAS general meeting for 2025, Report informs.

    It is noted that the expansion of research on Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur, and Western Azerbaijan is envisaged.

    Karabakh Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Eastern Zangazur
    AMEA-nın Qarabağ elmi bölməsi yaradılacaq
    НАНА планирует создать научное отделение в Карабахе

    Latest News

    14:48

    Ali Asadov discusses development of Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations with Fuat Oktay

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Trump: 'America is respected again, economy is roaring like never before, our enemies are scared' - REVIEW

    Other countries
    14:39

    Moody's forecasts acceleration of GDP growth in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    14:39

    Ukrainian, Ghanaian FMs hold talks in Kyiv

    Other countries
    14:33

    Azerbaijan reduces corn imports by over 62%

    AIC
    14:19
    Photo

    Khojaly genocide commemorated in Turkish Parliament

    Domestic policy
    14:08
    Photo

    SOCAR and Samsung E&A ink memorandum

    Energy
    13:56

    Azerbaijan's academy of science plans to establish branch in Karabakh

    Education and science
    13:47

    Ukrainian forces strike chemical plant in Russia's Smolensk

    Other countries
    All News Feed