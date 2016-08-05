 Top
    Close photo mode

    42 C of heat predicted in Azerbaijan in next five days – WARNING

    By the end of the first decade of August hot weather terms will continue in some places

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has warned the population.

    Report was told in the department, hot weather terms will continue in some places by the end of the first decade of August.

    According to the information, maximum air temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 34-39 C.

    In the first decade of August hot weather will remain in the country.

    Maximum temperature will be 35-40 C., in some parts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Central lowlands - 42 C.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi